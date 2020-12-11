State College Borough offices closed to the public

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough announced Friday that their Administration Offices, located on 243 South Allen Street, will be closed to the public until further notice.

The borough cites the increasing presence of COVID-19 cases in the county for the closure. All staff and public meetings will be held virtually or by phone.

The borough public works crews will continue operating as normal with split shifts for the duration of the closure while other staff will work remotely when able.

Taxes and other payments can be paid by using the Drop-off Box in front of the borough building. The staff can be reached by e-mail or by phone at (814) 234-7100 during regular business hours.

