State College Borough offers update on mask and gathering ordinance

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Monday, August 17, State College Borough enacted a temporary emergency ordinance limiting social gathering sizes, require the wearing of face coverings, and other regulations to reduce the risk transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Since the enactment of the ordinance, the Borough, including police department, engaged in an awareness and educational campaign to advise the community of the new ordinance and its requirements.

A one-page informational sheet was created that highlighted the critical elements of the ordinance. The “flyer” was distributed during the first 2 weeks of student return, including through Penn State, area landlords, social media, and in person.

During the week of Monday, August 24 through Sunday, August 30, there have been reported 59 temporary emergency ordinance violations reported to the police department that resulted in the issuance or filing of 25 citations. Since enactment, there have been a total of 26 citations issued for violations.

The borough hopes to achieve compliance from everyone; however, police and other enforcement officers will continue to issue citations for violations of the ordinance. As a reminder, the fine for violating the ordinance is $300 plus court costs.

Details about the ordinance can be found on the Borough’s website at www.statecollegepa.us/coronavirus.