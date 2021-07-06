State College borough looking for volunteers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of State College is looking for volunteers to help with improvements in the community.

The borough said they are ramping up volunteer efforts as the community continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. They are launching a volunteer listserv for organizations and community members who are interested in participating.

There are multiple volunteer opportunities, including flowerbed plantings, trail maintenance and park improvements. Anyone interested can visit the borough’s listserv to look for available opportunities.