State College Borough issues update to snow ordinance due to icy weather

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– In the midst of the icy weather hitting the region, the State College Borough issued an update to their snow ordinance.

The ice event started at 2 a.m. on Sunday and is predicted to last until 2 p.m. Because of this, crews began work at 10 p.m. Saturday night pretreating the local streets along with the downtown sidewalks and other facilities.

The State College Borough wants to remind everyone to be cautious on the roadways during the icy weather.