State College Borough is accepting applications for 2020 police testing

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough is encouraging anyone with interest in helping others and serving a community to consider a career with the Police Department.

The borough is accepting applications for 2020 Police testing for the dates of February 2, 14, and 16.

If you’re interested, you would only have to make one of these dates.

The department says they’re looking for people who would enjoy an exciting and rewarding challenge.

The deadline for application submission is January 15, 2020.

