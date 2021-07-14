State College Borough Council votes against street closure for high-rise construction

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough Council denied the request to close down a street for a two-year-long construction project.

The 12-story high-rise apartment building is to be located on the corner of College Avenue and Hetzel Street. According to the meeting minutes of Monday’s council meeting, the demolition on-site is scheduled for Sept. 1 through Nov. 26 and construction is scheduled for Nov. 29 through Oct. 1, 2023.

The developers of the project requested that the project bounded by Hetzel Street, East College Avenue and Calder Way to alter traffic patterns during the 2-year-long construction. However, the council denied it.

The Massaro Construction Group, which is contracted with real-estate company Core Spaces, acknowledged that it’s possible for the building to be constructed without the street closure, but it would be a “substantial increase to their construction time and costs,” the Centre Daily Times reports.

Even so, the council voted 4-2 to reject the request, though a modified request can be brought to the council in the future, potentially for a shorter or partial closure instead.