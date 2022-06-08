CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A vote next week will determine who will become the 7th member of the State College Borough Council.

This comes after Councilmember Richard Biever, who was elected this past November, resigned from his position due to his family relocating out of state.

Since the vacancy happened less than 18 months from the start of his term, the person elected will serve until the end of 2023. The seat will then be on the November 2023 ballot, and the winner will serve from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2025.

Nalini Krishnankutty, Matthew Kwapis, and Katherine Yeaple are vying for his former seat. They gave presentations to council in May.

Borough Council will look for a majority vote during their meeting on Monday, June 13, Biever’s final day. If needed, the meeting can be continued on June 14, 15, and 16.

“This is really up to council,” said Kayla Lafferty, communications specialist for the Borough of State College. “It is a very, very different process than people running for a council seat regularly.”

The elected person will start on Thursday, June 16.