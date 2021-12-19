State College Borough Council to vote on raising towing fees during meeting

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The State College Borough Council is considering a proposal that would raise the maximum towing fee for vehicles.

If the proposal is approved, non-accident tows will cost $225 instead of $175 and vehicles that were in accidents will cost $375 instead of $300, plus an extra $60 per day the vehicle is kept at the towing garage.

A public meeting will be held by the borough on Monday Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in the State College Municipal Building.

There will be a vote about the towing fees along with the borough’s full 2022 budget plan.