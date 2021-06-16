State College Borough Council discusses easing food truck restrictions

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – With food trucks gaining popularity throughout State College, the Borough Council is considering easing their restrictions on the vendors.

Under current ordinance, food trucks are limited to private property within commercial zoning districts. Updates to the mandate would let up on the regulations, allowing them in residential and non-commercial areas for different events and activities.

Council Member Theresa Lafer says she’s excited about the amendments.

“I love food trucks, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them in church lots or at street parties. And I think that it is long overdue. I know I’m not the only one who feels this way and I’m really pleased to see that we have managed to clean this amendment up and open this up,” said Lafer.

The amendments are scheduled for enactment on June 21, during next week’s council meeting.

