State College Borough Council approves traffic plan for high-rise construction

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough Council unanimously approved revised traffic plans for the construction of a 12-story high rise, after initially denying the request.

The borough council denied the request from a developer in mid-July. The high-rise building will be located on the corner of College Avenue and Hetzel Street. Under the revised traffic plans, the southbound lane of Hetzel Street will be closed from Dec. 6, 2021 to Dec. 12, 2023.

The sidewalk along the west side of Hetzel Street will also be closed during that time and during the project’s demolition from Sept. 20 of 2021 to Dec. 3, 2021.