State College Borough Council approves ordinance for short term rentals

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Owners of short term rental properties in State College, such as Airbnb or Vrbo rentals, will require a license and see a new fee beginning in August.

Last night, the Borough Council unanimously approved the ordinance and fee. They said it is meant to serve as quality control, ensuring the borough is aware of the rental locations and can confirm they follow zoning and tax requirements.

“I support the intent and the goals of this ordinance to create neighborhood stability and to get a handle on the extent of the short term rentals,” said Katherine Yeaple, a borough council member.

However, in a public hearing prior to the vote, renters expressed concern over the fee, currently set at $175 dollars. They said they run Airbnb’s to make extra money, not spend it, and don’t agree with a flat fee for rentals of all different sizes.

“COVID has unfortunately left me, as an independent contractor, without work right now, and this is huge for me to have this income and every little bit counts,” said one Airbnb host. “$175 doesn’t sound like a lot, but I think that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

Council will revisit the fee amount in a meeting on June 21.