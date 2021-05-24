State College Borough continues COVID-19 support programs to prevent foreclosure and eviction

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -As the federal eviction moratorium comes to an end on June 30, the State College Borough wants to make renters and landlords aware of COVID-19 assistance programs to prevent foreclosure and eviction from happening.

According to the Borough’s Senior Planner Maureen Safko, residents facing eviction for reasons other than non-payment of rent can receive landlord/tenant mediation services free of charge.

The service, provided by the Center for Alternatives in Community Justice includes a neutral, certified mediator, to help find a solution that works for both parties.

Residents can contact CACJ and schedule mediation by calling (814) 234-1059.

The Borough is also still offering direct grants to help pay mortgage, rent and utility bills.

“Mortgage holders who are in jeopardy of foreclosure can receive up to $2,000 per month for up to six months and tenants who are also experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic can receive up to $1,200 per month,” said Safko.

To access info or start an application for the direct grants, residents can call 814) 234-7165.

