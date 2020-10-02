State College borough cancels First Night celebration

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Board of Directors of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts announced the cancellation of the 2021 First Night State College on Friday, due to public health concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made after consultation with officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Borough of State College.

This is the first time since 1995 that First Night State College will not take place.

Produced by the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, First Night State College features

performances in local churches and public buildings, ice sculptures, ice skating, children’s arts and crafts workshops and a 5K resolution run.

Instead, festival staff will turn its attention to presenting artists and musicians in a virtual event called A December to Remember, which will take place from late November until shortly before Christmas. It will feature an online artists’ market, performances, art projects for youngsters and other events.

All events will be listed on their website.