State College Area School District votes to increase substitute teacher pay

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a board meeting, the State College Area School District Board of Directors approved an increase in the daily pay rates of substitute teachers within the district.

Substitute teacher pay will increase by $10 to $105 per day. Once an employee works 20 cumulative days, the daily rates will jump to $120 per day. For district retirees, the rate will be $135.

“The recommendation to modify the compensation plan for substitute teachers stems primarily from a shortage of substitutes,” according to the district administration.

The compensation plan was orginally proposed during the Board’s finance committee meeting on Oct. 13. The approval led the plan into effect on Oct. 18, days worked prior to the enactment of the plan will be credited toward the new rate.

“The shortage of substitute teachers is a trend not only in our local area but also across the state and nation. By increasing our rates, we hope to attract substitute teachers to provide coverage in classrooms that compensate for teacher absences,” the administration continued.