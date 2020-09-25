State College Area School District to return to in-person classes

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District has decided to return to in-person learning on Monday, September 28.

After consulting with their health and safety team, which includes physicians, epidemiologists nurses, the team approved the decision to return on the basis that in the past few months, very low rates of COVID-19 infection have showed to be of individuals under the age of 18.

The district has also made the decision based on the low infection rate among staff and numbers at Penn State.

Beginning Monday, the district announced that they will be randomly screening students and employees with temperature checks and will begin weekly random testing of staff members.

They also ask for parents to keep check of students symptoms in order to keep a safe learning environment.

For Monday, in-person learning will be A-L for secondary, cycle day 5 for middle schools, and cycle day 5 for elementary schools.

If parents want a different model choice they are asked to contact their building principal.

The State College Area School District will continue to make the decision for in person learning on a weekly basis.