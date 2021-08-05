State College Area School District to offer free lunch for all

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the second year in a row, the State College Area School District will offer free lunches to every student, every day.

Funding for the meals is coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Meals would typically cost families anywhere from $2-$4 a day, and providing them free of cost is a way to take financial stress off of caregivers and set students up for success.

“School meals are proven to be nutritious and healthy for kids, to help kids succeed in the classroom, students tend to miss less days of school, they do better on tests, there’s less behavior issues, so making sure kids are well nourished is really important and should be an integral part of the school day,” said Megan Schaper, food services director at SCASD.

Meals will include student favorites such as cheeseburgers, pizza, popcorn chicken, sandwiches, and more.