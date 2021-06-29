State College Area School District names new assistant superintendent

State High Principal Curtis Johnson has been named the new Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education for the State College Area School District. Johnson was approved by the Board June 28, 2021.

Johnson became State High’s principal in 2016 after serving as the interim principal during the previous year. After joining the district in 2003, Johnson has been an associate principal, assistant principal and an interim principal, all at the high school.

“As we move forward in meeting the many demands and challenges that lie ahead of us as a district, I look forward to working with them as a team in this new role,” Johnson said, in a press release.

Johnson graduated from Penn State in 1991 with a degree in communications after playing on the basketball team where he and his team reached the Final Four in the NCAA tournament. Today, Johnson is pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership at the university.