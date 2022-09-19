CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Monday, Sept. 19 the State College Area School District approved agreements with the State College Borough and Patton Township.

The agreements were to continue having school resource officers in secondary schools. Per the agreements, two full-time State College officers will be assigned to schools. One for State College Area High School and the other for the Delta Program and Mount Nittany Middle School.

As well as a part-time Patton Township officer that will be assigned to Park Forest Middle School. The district will reimburse State College for up to 75% of the cost for the officer and 50% for Patton Townships.

In a statement, the school district said, “SROs serve in multiple capacities, all of which are grounded in keeping students and employees safe. Moreover, SROs provide our district with specific training regarding emergency response, lead security audits of our campuses, and serve as a liaison between the district and our community’s first responders.”

Going forward, SRO agreements will be assessed and renewed annually.