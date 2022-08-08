CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Monday, Aug. 8, the State College Area School District Board of Directors approved the district’s funding reduced–priced meals so that they remain free for eligible students during the 2022-2023 school year.

The SCASD Food Service Department proposed the measure because the recently-passed federal Keep Kids Fed Act provided some funding to help prepare school meals but stopped short of funding free meals for all students, thereby discontinuing two years of such assistance to districts.

As a result, families in need of help can apply for free or reduced-price meals.

To cover the cost of reduced-price payments, the district will use a combination of Food Service funds and grant funds received from Giant Food Stores in conjunction with expected subsidies from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the state.

This will enable students approved for reduced-price meals to continue receiving them for free.

Approximately 20 percent of the district’s students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Eligibility is based on a family’s size and income. Those below 130 percent of the poverty level will qualify for free meals, and those between 130 percent and 185 percent for reduced-price meals, typically 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.

Meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year will be:

● Breakfast: $1.50 elementary, $2.00 middle school, $2.25 high school

● Lunch: $2.70 elementary, $2.95 middle school, $3.50 high school

● Milk: 65 cents