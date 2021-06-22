State College Area School District approves access improvement project bid

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District Board of Directors approved a bid for a project that will improve access for people with disabilities.

This bid was approved June 21 during the Board of Directors meeting.R.C. Bowman, Inc. submitted a bit of $74,300 for work on 22 exterior locations. According to the district, the construction project at State High fully complied with the Americans with Disabilities Act but several potential sidewalk routes turned out to be inaccessible due to curbs and other impediments.

“I’m delighted we’re able to accomplish this, and particularly to use some of the bond funding that we didn’t need for the project,” board member Dan Duffy said.

According to the district, unspent bond funds from the high school project will finance the access project.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors also approved an affiliation agreement with the Penn State College of Education, which will provide undergraduate student interns and teachers to the State College Area School District for a potential 5-year period.