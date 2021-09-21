State College annual shred day event set for early October

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Arize Federal Credit Union and the State College Rotary Club are partnering to hold the annual shred day event, Saturday, October 9.

Participants can shred personal documents such as bills, banking statements, credit card offers and more from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m at 451 Science Park Road, State College, Pa.

Also at the event, monetary donations will be accepted for the State College Food Bank for the upcoming holiday season. Though the event is free, donations to the food bank are encouraged.

Guests are asked to remain in their cars as volunteers will be on-site to remove boxes from participant’s vehicles. Guests are allowed a two standard box limit containing items to shred. Shred-it will have two trucks on-site to shred all personal and business documents securely.