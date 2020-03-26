State College American Legion offers free kids meals

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Throughout this week, the American Legion in State College is giving away free hot meals for kids.

Everyday from 11:30 am to 2 pm families can pull into the parking lot and be delivered the meals.

Inside the bag, the meal includes a chicken tender basket with green beans and french fries.

They’re also offering grilled cheese as another option.

Those at the Legion say it’s an important time to give back while many families are struggling.

“Obviously my hours have been cut back with everything that’s going on,” Katie Snyder from the State College American Legion Post 245 said.

“I have two kids of my own… and it’s nice for us to be able to do this for everybody else that has the same thing going on.. So we figured we’d step up and do the free kids meals.”

The Legion is also open for take-out lunch at from 11:30 to 2 pm, and dinner from 4 pm to 7 pm.