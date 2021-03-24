State College, Altoona Jersey Mike’s to donate 100% of sales to charity

(WTAJ) — Eat a sub, help a charity. Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in State College and Altoona will be donating 100 percent of their sales on Wednesday, March 31 to help fight breast cancer.

The initiative is part of the sub shop’s 11th Annual nationwide Day of Giving. Customers will have all of their purchases go to charity regardless of what they order or how they order.

All donations will be provided to Pink Zone; an organization that aids Pennsylvanians fighting breast cancer by providing them the resources they need. The organization has reportedly raised over $3.2 million since 2007.

During this year’s Month of Giving in March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking amount of more than $8 million nationwide for local charities. Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $32 million.

For more charity information nationwide, visit Jersey Mike’s charity listing by state page on their website.