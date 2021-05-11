State College adjusts COVID ordinance with PA Dept. of Health

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough Council has been working on changes to their temporary COVID-19 ordinance as the CDC and Pennsylvania Dept. of Health continue to evolve recommendations and mandates during the pandemic.

As more and more vaccinations are happening, Gov. Wolf has opted to lift event restrictions beginning as early as May 14. The State College Borough Council released the following about gatherings and masks in Ordinance 2155:

On Monday, May 10, the State College Borough Council passed Ordinance 2155 which is an update to the emergency temporary COVID-19 Ordinance. Some of the changes to this ordinance include: Masking Outdoors – follow the Centers for Disease Control & Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) masking requirements. Masking Indoors – continue to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status unless it meets an exception listed in the ordinance. Waiting in Lines – require face masks for all persons in line to enter a business, regardless of on private or public property and regardless of vaccination status. This removes the limitation of the number of persons who can be in line and the physical distancing requirement. Limitations on Gathering Size – increase current gathering size limit at residences from 10 to 25 and increase current gathering size limit at Borough parks and municipal property from 25 to 50 persons.



The Ordinance remains in effect until July 31, 2021, or until the PA DOH or the Centre Region Council of Governments rescinds their Emergency Declarations, whichever is first.