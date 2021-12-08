State College 2022 budget has no tax increase, funds new boards

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The proposed 2022 budget plan for State College is almost complete, but before signing off, the borough is asking for community input.

A public hearing will be held on Monday, December 13, at 7 p.m. in the Borough Building (243 S Allen Street) and over Zoom.

The budget includes no tax rate increases and has expenditures of $65,925,816 and revenues of $55,412,477 with $10,513,339 funded from reserves.

A few new highlights include $125,000 to fund the activities of a Police Civilian Oversight Board and $544,603 for the creation of the Department of Equity and Inclusion.

A full breakdown of the 2022 budget can be found here.

The final budget will be adopted on December 20.