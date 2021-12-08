State College 2022 budget has no tax increase, funds new boards

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The proposed 2022 budget plan for State College is almost complete, but before signing off, the borough is asking for community input.

A public hearing will be held on Monday, December 13, at 7 p.m. in the Borough Building (243 S Allen Street) and over Zoom.

The budget includes no tax rate increases and has expenditures of $65,925,816 and revenues of $55,412,477 with $10,513,339 funded from reserves.

A few new highlights include $125,000 to fund the activities of a Police Civilian Oversight Board and $544,603 for the creation of the Department of Equity and Inclusion.

A full breakdown of the 2022 budget can be found here.

The final budget will be adopted on December 20.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss