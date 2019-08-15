State center closures put Ebensburg State Center in jeopardy

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some fear it’s only a matter of time before Ebensburg State Center could close.

With state centers closing in Venango and Luzerne Counties, many residents are concerned that the Ebensburg Center is next. Representative Frank Burns was surprised about the closures.

“Now I wake up today and he’s shutting down two of these centers across the state with plans of shutting them all down by 2025.”

Burns is talking about the Wolf Administration’s plans to shut down state institutional centers across Pennsylvania. They say they want to serve more people in the community by reducing the reliance on institutional care by sending patients to group homes.

Burns and many others see this as a problem, as it would put 700 employees at the Ebensburg Center out of work.

“Taking something like that out of our community will have a huge rippling effect. Not only for the workers but also for the families that have residents there.”

Mary Wills is one of those family members. Her sister-in-law has been in a state center for 58 years. She says the assistance patients get at centers is unmatched.

“The care that they get here is very specialized care and it’s not offered as available in the community.”

She says turnover is a big problem with group homes.

“Workers are not trained because the workers at group homes they change weekly, monthly. You’d be surprised if you see a group home worker that’s worked there for more than a year.”

Burns is also worried about the extended impact the layoffs would have on the economy if the Ebensburg Center closes.

“This would have a huge impact on all the local businesses around there from convenience stores to beauty salons to gas stations to restaurants. It would be devastating. We’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars over a short period of time.”

Burns’ message to Governor Tom Wolf is simple.

“Before you consider shutting Ebensburg down, please come tour the facility. I’ll invite you once again to come. I will walk with you through that facility so you can see the patients for yourself.”