Start your engines & put on your dancing shoes: it’s the Bellefonte Cruise

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds gathered in the streets of downtown Bellefonte today to celebrate the return of the Historic Bellefonte Cruise.

“Can’t beat it,” said Linda Burns, an attendee and car enthusiast. “Food, cars, motorcycles. What more do you want?”

Add some music to the mix…

“Talking about The Beach Boys, talking about Elvis, talking about Bill Haley & the Comets,” said Real Deal Bob Steele from WOWY Radio 97.1.

…and you have yourself the Bellefonte Cruise.

“I’ve been coming here off and on for years, I used to bring my grandson here,” said Burns.

Even after 30 years, there’s something to be excited about around every corner.

“There’s a 39th Plymouth coming up,” exclaimed Burns, who used to own a Plymouth herself.

For so many, these cars are a reminder of good times.

The Deuce Coupe helped set the mood for that trip down memory lane.

“People really get into it, they love the old music, they love to dance to it, for a lot of people it brings back old memories of when they were younger,” said James Hotechkiss of Deuce Coupe.

No matter what car you drove, or where you grew up, hundreds came together to sock up the night away.