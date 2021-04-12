Start your engines: Bellefonte Cruise on for 2021

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Historic Bellefonte Cruise has been a staple of Centre County summers for over 30 years. 2020 was the first time they needed to cancel the entertainment event due to COVID-19 concerns, but now, the cruise is back.

“We want to set an example for the community and for how to put on a show of this size,” said Pat McCool, chairman for the Historic Bellefonte Cruise.

The Historic Bellefonte Cruise is scheduled for June 18 and 19 and is a weekend full of classic cars, sock-hop music, food, and local vendors. In a normal year, McCool said the cruise brings about 15,000 people downtown Bellefonte, and it’s possible the area may see crowds of this size in 2021.

“We are expecting a good size crowd,” said McCool. “We actually have registration from all of our neighboring states.”

He said the cruise has been approved by the Borough Safety Committee.

“We’re just currently waiting on borough council to give us the rubber stamp, but technically we’re going forward,” said McCool.

The event will be highly monitored for health safety.

“We’re putting up a lot of social distancing signs, [we’ll] be handing out some face masks, asking everyone to please comply as much as they can,” said McCool. “And it does take in the entire downtown of Bellefonte so there’s plenty of room to spread out.”

Economically, the event generates $20,000 to $30,000 and is a major opportunity for vendors.

“Everybody assures me that it’s the biggest weekend they have,” said McCool.

He said the out-of-town folk helps local hotels, motels, and campgrounds book visitors as well.

Meeting new people and seeing old faces is just what McCool said inspired the weekend of music and cars.

“That’s really what brought on this, it used to be a good thing to go down to Bellefonte on Friday and Saturday nights, and it was definitely bumper to bumper,” said McCool.