Staffing shortages limit State Park’s swimming fun

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) reminded Pennsylvania residents that State Park swimming pools and beaches are reopening Memorial Day Weekend, but with limits.

“Nothing says summer like the chance to take a dip in a pool or lake, and we’re pleased to be able to provide opportunities to cool off and have fun for our visitors this summer,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said, in a press release.

Dunn also noted that residents should keep in mind some parks are limiting hours due to staffing shortages.

Among the parks limiting hours is Bedford County’s Blue Knob State Park. Due to lifeguard shortages, the pool will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the season. To view the full list of new park hours visit the DCNR website.

Parks not included on the list will resume normal operating hours. The DCNR is providing free certification training for new lifeguards to help with recruitment.