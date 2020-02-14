Staff, students accused of ‘disturbing behavior’ being investigated, officials say

PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — School officials at the Portage Area School District say they received a report from the Safe2Say hotline containing “disturbing allegations involving a small number of students and staff” before school on Thursday, February 6.

Officials stress that no immediate danger to students or school safety was ever involved.

Law enforcement was immediately contacted and they say investigations have begun. The school district is fully cooperating with the police in the ongoing investigation.

School District superintendent Eric Zelenko says that appropriate restrictions related to the staff allegedly involved were immediately put in place.

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, officials could not discuss the incident any further.

WTAJ will continue to follow this story and bring any updates that may become available.

