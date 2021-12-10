Staff shortages due to COVID-19 causes temporary changes for Huntingdon County district court

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Staff shortages due to COVID-19 caused the shutdown of one Magisterial District Court in Huntingdon County this past week.

Huntingdon County President Judge George Zanic said while the District Court in Orbisonia is temporarily closed, filings could still be made by contacting the court. All hearings for Orbisonia District Court were continued.

The closing was due to staff shortages stemming from COVID-19 and on Tuesday, the state Supreme Court granted Zanic’s request to declare a judicial emergency that allowed the closing and other changes so as to limit the impact on the public.

Judge Zanic noted COVID-19 affected staffing in other district courts in the county and Senior Judge Stewart Kurtz was brought in to assist with hearings.

The Orbisonia District Court Office is expected to reopen Monday, but that is contingent on staff availability.