Stabbing suspect in Cambria County Prison after investigation

LILY, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Lily Borough man was placed in Cambria County Prison after police say he assaulted another man with a knife during a verbal argument.

According to the report, Patrick Rourke, 31, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault after police investigated a stabbing incident on the 500 block of Main Street on Nov. 29.

Upon arrival, the victim was taken to UPMC Altoona with stab wounds to the chest and bicep. Rourke was later also taken to be treated for any injuries and released. During the investigation, police discovered both men were acquaintances. A verbal argument happened on the outside 2nd-floor porch when Rourke allegedly stabbed him

Rourke was arrested and placed in Cambria County Prison with bail set at $80,000 at 10%.

