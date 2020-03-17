St. Vincent de Paul soup kitchen switching to take-out meals

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Blair County, the Saint Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen is continuing to give out meal, but adding extra precautions.

Sister Paula said they are abiding by the state guidelines and only doing take out meals for at least the next two weeks.

Groups of ten people at a time will be brought in and will receive whatever food they need.

“They were so excited. Yesterday was our first day, and they were so grateful that we didn’t forget about them and just close down completely because a lot of them rely on that meal,” she said.

Lunches are being given out Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the soup kitchen off Union Avenue in Altoona.

They will continue to follow the state guidelines to keep everyone safe.