ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–As the summer season approaches, St. Vincent De Paul soup kitchen in Altoona continues its daily free meal giveaway to families in need.

Families and individuals can walk or drive up to their location on Union Ave to grab a hot meal, drink, and dessert for their families. This runs Monday through Friday from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m, rain or shine.

The volunteers freshly prepare the meals at the soup kitchen every day. They cook close to 400 meals to feed the community.

Every meal comes with a protein, vegetable, starch, fruit cup, and dessert. The menu each day is different, but folks can expect choices from hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, fish, and much more.

The giveaway is welcomed to whoever needs a warm meal for the day or evening. Associate Director Sister Pauline Kawtoski said that it warms their hearts to be able to help any family in need.

“When our Lord says go out and feed the hungry, the less fortunate, that’s part of our mission and what we are doing,” Kawtoski said. “It’s good knowing that we’re feeding them in many different ways.”

The kitchen is always accepting money and food donations to help with the cause.