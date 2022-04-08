ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A St. Marys woman has been charged after being accused of identity theft, forgery, and stealing narcotics.

Police documents say, Suzanne Marie Friedl, 40 had stolen drugs from Penn Highlands Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys. Police received medical records from an administrator who discovered the missing drugs, determining that 42 narcotics had been stolen from eight different patients between Aug. 22, 2021, and Nov. 15, 2021.

Additionally, police said they reviewed documents that Friedl had forged two nurses’ signatures at least 19 times to take the narcotics.

Two nurses were interviewed by police and explicitly told officers that they did not give Friedl permission to sign their names and never would have.

Friedl was charged with two felony accounts of identity theft as well as multiple accounts of forgery and possession of a controlled substance. Friedl is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 26 at 12 p.m.