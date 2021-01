ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A St. Marys woman has been charged after abandoning two pets she was supposed to take care of.

Police say Amanda Earnest recently moved out of her home and left behind a cat-and black pug. Officers gained access into the house and found the floors covered in urine and feces.

Police also say the water bowls were empty and the animals were malnourished.

Earnest’s preliminary hearing is set for March 2.