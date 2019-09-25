St. Marys receives $2.5M to decrease downtown truck traffic

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The City of St. Marys received $2.5 million dollars in state funding to move forward with a Route 120 connector project.

The project is designed to eliminate some of the congestion caused by trucks travelling on Route 120 through the Diamond– a traffic corridor in the downtown.

Tablespoons Cafe and Deli manager and city councilman Andrew Mahoney supports how the project will make it easier for drivers to get through town.

“It can definitely prove to be a very hard area to navigate, so I think the 120 Connector will help alleviate some of that pressure.” Mahoney said.

A study done in 2018 funded by the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission found the project would cut down on 17% of the truck traffic around the Diamond.

Beauty210 Salon is located along the route where the connector would be constructed.

Owner Jodi Quiggle said, while she supports the project, she’s concerned it will cut parking from outside her business.

“We have all age ranges, we have from our 80-year-olds, the retired, to first haircuts,” Quiggle said. “So we get all types of people in and out of here that definitely need an easy access to parking.”

As of now, the project is too early in development to know if parking will be affected.

The funding will be used so the city can start engineering designs on the project.