St. Marys park to offer Walking Club for residents

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A park in St. Marys is creating a club that will help residents stay healthy and active.

Starting Sunday, May 30, adults ages 40 and above can register to become a member of the Benzinger Park Walking Club. Members track how many miles they walk and log them at the park office through an honor system.

Those who log 5 or more miles a week will be entered into a weekly drawing for a chance to win gift certificates. Entrants will not have to be present at the park to win.

“Benzinger Park is our most used park during our busy season,” said St. Marys Parks & Recreation Director Danielle Schneider. “With softball, soccer, basketball, volleyball, and tennis being played here, there is much to offer. As a parks and recreation system, we are an advocate of health and fitness and want to offer as much as we can to our residents.”

Schneider adds they are still working out some kinks in the program but say they plan on incorporating some new ideas if it takes off.

Anyone looking to join the club can register for free by calling (814) 781-1718 ext: 732 or by sending an email to rec@stmaryspa.gov.