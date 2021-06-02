St. Mary’s organization making last effort to save annual 4th of July fireworks

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After cancelling their annual 4th of July firework celebration, the St. Mary’s chamber of commerce is making one final push to get the festivities back on.

The chamber of commerce pays for the show with fundraisers and donations, and had to cancel after not being able to collect $500, to fund the $15,500 event.

Since announcing the cancellation on their Facebook page, many have reached out about donation’s, and two local businesses pledged $1,000 each if enough money could be gathered.

“If each of those people had just donated $1… We’d have the fireworks,” said Ann Gabler, the managing director of the St. Mary’s chamber of commerce.

New ways to fund the festivities for future years are in the works. If you are interested in donating, you can reach out to the chamber’s Facebook page, or call them at (814) 781- 3804.