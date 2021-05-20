St Marys police search for suspect in Minit Mart theft investigation

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The St. Marys Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to identify a suspect in a theft investigation.

A victim told police they accidentally left a sum of money behind at Minit Mart at a Pennsylvania skills gaming machine. The suspect’s picture and the vehicle are shown below.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the St. Marys Police Department by calling them at 814-781-1315 or 814-772-0000. Tips can also be submitted by email to smpd@stmaryspd.gov or through a private message to their Facebook page.