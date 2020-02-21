St. Marys middle school students hold Mini THON

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– And students in Elk County are joining in the THON fundraising effort by hosting their own Mini THON.

St. Marys Area Middle School students will be dancing and playing the night away to raise money for four diamonds.

Their Mini THON kicked off at 3 p.m. and will go until 9 p.m.

Every hour has a different theme with music, activies and games for students to participate in.

The idea was started by a student club called Team Renaissance.

As of right now, the students have raised $3,136.

The grand total will be announced at the end of the night.