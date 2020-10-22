St. Marys man arrested for murder of wife, police report

SAINT MARYS, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police from Saint Marys have arrested and charged a local man for the intended overdose death of his wife in July.

According to the complaint, 37-year-old Richard Thivener was found in bed with his deceased wife when police responded to a call for a double suicide on July 26. Thivener was taken to Penn Highlands emergency room. Police requested an autopsy of his wife, Jessica.

The autopsy showed that she had Lorazepam in her blood and it was ultimately concluded that she had died from Cardiac Dysrhythmia. The investigation then started to turn towards Richard as a suspect in the death, police state.

The complaint shows that Richard was interviewed on Oct. 21 at roughly 4 p.m. where he confessed to giving his wife Ativan, a brand name for Lorazepam. He told the detective and state trooper that he put approximately 17 Ativan capsules in her soup without her knowledge with the intent to cause her death, saying he stole the Ativan from his place of employment.

Richard Thivener is being charged with criminal homicide, drug delivery resulting in death, and reckless endangerment.