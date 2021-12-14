St. Marys man accused of over a dozen Walmart thefts

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saint Marys man is facing charges after being accused of spending six months stealing from Walmart more than a dozen times.

According to the report, 34-year-old Joshua Sporner had stolen from the Walmart on Million Dollar Highway more than a dozen times, spacing it out over six months. State police were alerted in August and the investigation has led to felony and misdemeanor charges against the Saint Marys man.

Sporner is now facing felony and misdemeanor retail theft and corruption of minors charges through the magistrate.