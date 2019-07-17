St. Marys junior softball team heading to Eastern Regional Championships

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The St. Marys Junior League Softball All Stars are heading to the Eastern Regional Championships.

The team won the state championship game Monday.

“It was really exciting going through all the parade and stuff after we won,” Kara Hanslovan said.

Since they returned, they’ve had two days to raise funds before getting back on the road Thursday.

They spent Wednesday afternoon at St. Marys Walmart.

Players say, so far, the community has been supportive.

“Having our whole town behind us, really helping us out, is really important to us,” Lydia Anderson said.

The Eastern Regional Championships for Junior League softball will be in Orange, Connecticut from July 19 through the 25.

“I’m feeling really confident going in, we just had a really good practice today,” Kendall Young said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing other teams from other states because every year it’s kind of the same teams that you see, but now we get to see some other teams that we’ve never seen before,” Sydney Alexander said.

This is the second time the team has made it to regionals. Players said they’re ready to bring back a win for St. Marys.

“This is the win that matters the most to us because we came so close last year,” Olivia Eckels said. “This year we have a better and stronger group, so I feel we have a better chance making it to the little league world series.”

Donations will continue to be collected to offset costs for lodging and food for the players and families.

They can be mailed to P.O. Box 694, St. Marys, Pa. 15857 .