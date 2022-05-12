ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A city clean-up is set for Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 for those in St. Marys.

Hosted by the City of Public Works, roll-offs will be made available to St. Mary residents at Kalumont Park’s lower parking lot. Running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and then on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., those interested can bring specific items to dump. Those looking to attend can use the parking lots’ lower entrance.

The following items will not be allowed/accepted:

Electronics

Garbage

Old Cars

Contractor Materials

Tree Branches

Clippings

Grass Cuttings

City equipment will be made available to help with large items during the clean-up. There is also no early dumping permitted and there will be surveillance monitoring 24/7.

Additionally, there will be a separate roll-off for metals. White medals must be kept separated and can be dropped in the designated roll-off provided.

Tires will also be accepted for a two-dollar fee per tire. Large truck or tractor tires will not be accepted and the rims must be removed from the tire.