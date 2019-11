ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– An elk county company is growing and creating new jobs.

Governor Tom Wolf announced GrafTech in St. Marys will expand its facility.

GrafTech committed to investing $20 million into the project.

It will increase production and create at least 36 new jobs over three years.

The also company received a state funding proposal of more than $340,000 for the project.

GrafTech manufactures graphite electrodes used in the production of metal.