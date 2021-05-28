St. Marys cancels annual firework show

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The St. Marys Chamber of Commerce announced that their annual Fourth of July firework display has been canceled due to lack of funds.

The board announced that the Chamber of Commerce has only raised $462 toward its $15,500 goal. Due to the crunch for time and no city tax dollar funding has given the board no other choice but to cancel.

The St. Marys Chamber of Commerce hopes that community members understand the need for the cancellation and will attend next year’s firework display.