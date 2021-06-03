St. Marys bridge replacement to cause detour this summer

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge replacement in the city of St. Marys will cause a detour that will run through the end of August.

The city announced to residents that Sara road will be closed to traffic starting Monday, June 7, and run until the end of August, or until the project is complete. The contractor hired will be replacing the bridge across the road.

Detour signs will be put into place and you’re asked to follow them to avoid Sara road.

St. Marys officials stated that they appreciate everyone’s cooperation during the project.

