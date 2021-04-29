St. Mary’s Area High School student elections offers students a look into real polling places

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – St. Mary’s Area High School held elections for their student government funding Thursday, but with a twist.

County officials were in attendance and donated official ballots and scanners for the students to use for voting.

That, along with official voting booths helped give students a sneak peak into what a real polling place looks like. The school even offered voter registration for eligible juniors and seniors before the upcoming May 3 deadline, so students voices can be heard in this years primary.

County officials tell WTAJ this event is the only one of its kind in the state, adding the experience students received is crucial in helping to prepare them for the future.