HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — St. Leonard’s Home, Inc will be closing its doors after 75 years of service to the Blair County community.

Due to difficult economic times and staffing challenges, the St. Leonard’s Home Inc. Board of Trustees, corporate members, Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth (CSFN) Mission and Ministry, Inc. and the Sisters decided to cease operations.

Current residents and their families have been made aware of the closure and they will assist them in finding new housing according to Sister Cynthia Meyer, CSFN President.

“It is with deepest regret that we find it necessary to cease operations of the personal care program,” stated Sister Cynthia. “It is a decision that has not been made lightly, and we will do everything we can to ease the transition for all involved. We are grateful to all who have served, for the families who have entrusted their loved ones to our care, to our donors, volunteers and all who have helped us offer a unique living experience to those in need.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The St. Lenoard’s Home, founded in 1946, provided housing and personal care assistance to older adults. In 1947 they took their first residents in as the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth oversaw the ministry.